Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.85. 881,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $215,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after buying an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after buying an additional 922,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

