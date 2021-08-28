Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 190,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

