Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. 1,096,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,066. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

