Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHUN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,856,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 12.05. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Phunware by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

