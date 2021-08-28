Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.37). Pulmonx posted earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,589,000 shares of company stock worth $97,111,080 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

