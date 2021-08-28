Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. UDR also posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,611. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

