Zacks: Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $8,738,836 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $103.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

