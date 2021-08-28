Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and have sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

