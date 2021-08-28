Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

BLDR opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

