Zacks: Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow City Office REIT.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,497. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $701.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

