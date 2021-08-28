Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 407,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

