Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 407,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.