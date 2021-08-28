Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

