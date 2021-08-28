Zacks: Analysts Expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to report $21.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the highest is $21.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18).

MKFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Markforged stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

