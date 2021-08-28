Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

