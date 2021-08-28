Zacks: Analysts Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce sales of $486.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.03 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $195.56 on Friday. ModivCare has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $195.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $50,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

