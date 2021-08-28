Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

