Zacks: Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 2,679,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

