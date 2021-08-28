Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $220.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.55 million. Albany International reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $894.67 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $985.72 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Albany International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $79.60 on Friday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

