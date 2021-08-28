Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.32 Million

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report $19.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the lowest is $19.26 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $15.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $86.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.68 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $106.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $3,120,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

