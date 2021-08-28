Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $410.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.59 million. Atlas reported sales of $386.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68. Atlas has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

