Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.13). ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

ATNI opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

