Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.64). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

AVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

AVRO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 304,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

