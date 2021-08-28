Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $73.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the lowest is $72.70 million. Banc of California reported sales of $59.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $282.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $346.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

BANC stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 789.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Banc of California by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banc of California by 151.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.