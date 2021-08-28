Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.