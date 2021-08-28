Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

CRBP opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

