Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

CRBP opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.