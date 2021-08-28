Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 445,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

