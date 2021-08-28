Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report sales of $430.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.20 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $103.89 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 50.9% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.