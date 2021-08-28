Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 214,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.36. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

