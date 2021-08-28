Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 93.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

IVAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 40,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

