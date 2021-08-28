Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. 460,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

