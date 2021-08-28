Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report sales of $92.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.70 million. Points International posted sales of $37.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $358.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

