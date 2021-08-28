Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Premier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,659,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

