Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 93,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 133,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RE/MAX by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.