Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post sales of $61.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.08 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $55.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.