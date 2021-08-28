Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Sysco reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

