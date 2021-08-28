Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.70. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 177.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $3,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $7,715,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.82. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.