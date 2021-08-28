Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.70. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 177.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $3,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $7,715,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.82. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

