Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $648.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post sales of $648.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.00 million to $679.40 million. Transocean reported sales of $773.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 286,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 3.67.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

