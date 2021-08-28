Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report $134.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the highest is $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $557.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRLD. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $192.33 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.81. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

