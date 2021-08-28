Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,119.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.88. 154,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,000. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

