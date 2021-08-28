Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

