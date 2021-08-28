Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 362,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

