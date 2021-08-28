Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post $19.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.72 million and the highest is $19.90 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $77.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.