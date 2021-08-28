Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $2.58. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of HUBB opened at $208.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.82. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $208.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

