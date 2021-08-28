Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.35. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.46.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,929. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

