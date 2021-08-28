Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.03. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,145. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

