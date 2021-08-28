Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 177,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

