Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Announce -$2.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will announce earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orphazyme A/S.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $5.33 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

