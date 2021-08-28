Zacks: Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $1.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

PCH stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

