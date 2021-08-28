Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

