Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 415.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 11.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $55,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.