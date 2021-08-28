Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 415.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 11.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $55,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.